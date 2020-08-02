Syria Views US-Kurdish Oil Deal as 'Theft' Lacking Any Legal Force

"Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the agreement signed between Qasad militia ‘SDF’ and a U.S. oil company to steal the Syrian oil, affirming that it considers it null and void and [that the deal] has no legal effect," the official said.
The official went on to note that it is "an integrated and aggravated theft," which "can be only described as a deal between thieves who are stealing and thieves who are buying."
During testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that an American oil firm has secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The name of the company has not been revealed.
