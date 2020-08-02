Magnitude 5.8 Quake Hits Papua New Guinea - USGS

A 5.8-magnitude quake struck off Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The quake was registered at 09:29 (UTC), 206 km to the south-west of the town of Kavieng in the province of New Ireland, seismologists say. The epicentre of the quake is at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
