Jeffrey Epstein: Mystery Prince, ‘Spanish President’ Among Sexual Predators, Alleged Victim Claims

The accusations were made public as part of the ongoing investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell’s connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein. One of his alleged “sex slaves” described the abuse in her court testimony against Maxwell in 2016.

Virginia Giuffre, one of the women accusing the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his confidant Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual trafficking and exploitation, told a court in 2016 that she had been lent out to an unnamed prince and a Spanish “president”.

Giuffre, who was recruited by Maxwell for Epstein as a masseuse when she was 16, has alleged that she was forced to have sex with a number of powerful men including Britain’s Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former Senator George Mitchell, and French modelling agent, Jean-Luc Brunel.

The woman told a US district court in New York that Epstein and Maxwell had instructed her “to go to...another prince that I don’t know his name”.

“There was, you know, another foreign president, I can’t remember his name,” she added. “He was Spanish. There’s a whole bunch of them that I just — it’s hard for me to remember all of them.”

Giuffre described him as a man in his 40s: “tall, dark hair”. She said the encounter, to her recollection, had taken place in New Mexico.

There is no president in Spain, where the head of government is the prime minister. Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “black book” of high-profile contacts included businessman Alejandro Agag, the aide and son-in-law of Jose Maria Aznar, who was Spain’s prime minister from 1996 to 2004. Virginia Giuffre claims she was a sexual servant for Epstein from 2000 to 2002.

Colombia’s president in 1998-2002, Andres Pastrana, appears on a 2003 flight logbook of Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express”. He admitted to flying with Epstein to the Bahamas, although the flight apparently occurred after Giuffre says she’d cut all ties with Epstein.

All of the men mentioned by Giuffre have denied any wrongdoing. Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 accused her of lying, with Giuffre in response filing a defamation law suit which was settled in her favour two years later.

In her deposition as part of that suit, Giuffre also claimed that Maxwell used coercion to have sex with multiple girls as young as 15 on Epstein’s private island.

The British socialite, who was arrested last month, has pleaded not guilty pending trial next July.