'Unscrupulous Oppression': China Condemns US Threat of 'Consequences' for Brazil Over Picking Huawei

China's Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has condemned the latest US statements opposing Huawei's development of the 5G network in Brazil.
"When other countries' enterprises achieve a leading advantage, US politicians will fabricate excuses to use national power to conduct unscrupulous oppression," Wang told the press on Thursday.
The spokesman's statement comes in response to a warning issued by the US ambassador in Brasilia, Todd Chapman.
In an interview, the envoy spoke of 'consequences' that could arise if Brazil opts for Huawei as the provider of 5G in the country.
The US has long opposed the Chinese tech giant and imposed sanctions on the company over its alleged ties to the Chinese government, calling on other countries to do the same.
Both the company and the Chinese government have strongly denied the allegations, calling them unjustified and politically motivated.
