US Tech Firm InterDigital Files Patent Violation Complaint Against Xiaomi in India

The largest Chinese handset brand in India, Xiaomi has landed in legal difficulties after mobile and video technology Company InterDigital filed two complaints against it for copyright violations of its patents.
The complaint has been filed by InterDigital in the Delhi High Court and concerns the infringement of 3G, 4G and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) patents.
According to reports, InterDigital has sought compensation and assurances that there will be no further patent breaches.
The actions were taken by the US-based firm after years of negotiations with Xiaomi. The move came after InterDigital earlier stated that it would be willing to resolve the matter through binding arbitration, based on the FRAND - fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms - license system.
“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success - despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities,” said William J. Merritt, President and CEO at Interdigital.
Merritt added that the complaint in Delhi High Court will result in a fair license system and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital.
