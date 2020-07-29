Register
08:58 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view of Saint Peter's Square and the city of Rome is seen from the cupola of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 14, 2013

    Chinese Hackers Penetrated Vatican Computer Networks Ahead of Catholic Church-Beijing Talks: Report

    © REUTERS / Paul Hanna
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080006453_0:282:3140:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ae0177f8cc99153b7a45573975ae5d85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007291080006786-chinese-hackers-penetrated-vatican-computer-networks-ahead-of-catholic-church-beijing-talks-report/

    In 2018, Pope Francis announced a deal that cleared the way for the reappointment of clergy in China, concerning the nomination of bishops, something that the Vatican described as “a question of great importance for the life” of the Catholic Church.

    The Massachusetts-based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future has claimed that the Vatican’s computer networks were recently compromised by Chinese hackers, who targeted “organisations that heavily align to China’s strategic interests”. 

    In a report on Tuesday, Recorded Future argued that the hacking group RedDelta targeted the Vatican, the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Study Mission to China, and the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions in Italy between early May and 21 July.

    The report said that “the suspected intrusion into the Vatican would offer RedDelta insight into the negotiating position of the Holy See ahead of [the 2018 China-Catholic Church] deal’s September 2020 renewal”.

    Referring to the hackers’ penetrating the Hong Kong Study Mission and its Catholic Diocese, the document suggested it could “provide a valuable intelligence source for both monitoring the diocese’s relations with the Vatican and its position on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement amidst widespread protests and the recent sweeping Hong Kong national security law”.

    The law, which was earlier introduced by Beijing, bans all treasonous activities and actions, aimed at dividing the country, on the territory of Hong Kong. It was condemned by the opposition in Hong Kong, as well as Western officials, who claim that it will undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the UK to China.

    Faithful watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, 8 March 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and to those caring for them.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    Faithful watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen to avoid crowds gathering, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, 8 March 2020. The pope in his streamed remarks said he was close in prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and to those caring for them.

    Recorded Future also asserted that one of the hacking attacks included a fake letter delivered to the current head of the Hong Kong Study Mission to China in connection with the death of a Chinese Catholic bishop.

    Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    Analysts Explain How China-Vatican Thaw is a Win-Win for Both
    The 2018 China-Catholic Church deal stipulates the Vatican recognising Catholic clergy members operating in China and setting new rules for their reappointment.

    The agreement came as a part of President Xi Jinping’s programme of “sinicizing” religious practices in China, which only recognises five religions, including Buddhism, Catholicism, Daoism, Islam, and Protestantism.

    There are an estimated 12 million Catholics in China, however, the Vatican cut ties with Beijing two years after the establishment of the Communist People’s Republic of China in 1949. The Vatican was also one of 17 nation-states to recognise Taiwan as the Republic of China, separate from the mainland.

    Pope Francis has sought to improve relations with China since he became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013, but China has repeatedly declined the Pontiff's overtures, insisting that the Vatican should give up its recognition of Taiwan and promise not to interfere in mainland China’s domestic affairs.

    Related:

    China Wants Vatican to Mend Fences With Beijing, Ditch Taiwan
    Catholic Church in China Launches Patriotic Drive as Sino-Vatican Talks Proceed
    Tags:
    computer network, hackers, deal, relations, Pope Francis, Vatican, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse