Register
14:00 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Covid-19 vaccine

    Israeli Medic Offers Insight Into Why People Shouldn't Heed Anti-Vaxxers' Concerns

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080001069_0:200:1920:1280_1200x675_80_0_0_fefe35c8ceacd97c0c74ecfd680bbf4d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007281080001535-israeli-medic-offers-insight-into-why-people-shouldnt-heed-anti-vaxxers-concerns/

    Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't mince words when describing "all these anti-vaxxers" as "nuts", a statement that came as COVID-19 conspiracy theories show no sign of abating.

    Noam Tau from Israel's Sheba Medical Centre has asserted that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is highly effective in assessing the safety of vaccines before their release.

    In a recently published study, he focused on whether the US public should trust the FDA in terms of vaccine safety amid concerns over the spread of predominantly-American "anti-vaxx" ideas pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I know I won't sway dedicated anti-vaxxers, but I hope that the many people who are on the fence will be swayed by this study to vaccinate their children", Tau pointed out.

    He added that the study indicates "very high safety levels of vaccines" and that "it's important that this kind of clear information is available right now, if public confidence in vaccines is to be built".

    A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Inc, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.

    According to the study, the 57 vaccines approved from 1996 to 2015, have yielded at least 58 safety-related issues, which Tau claimed is "reassuring".

    Speaking to The Times of Israel, he specifically underscored the importance of studying FDA records because "the anti-vaxx movement is starting to make tracks elsewhere in the world […] at a time when infectious diseases are at a low worldwide".

    "This needs to be nipped in the bud for humanity's sake. If trust in the future vaccine in the US drops to a low level, other countries may follow their footsteps, with people saying, 'If the Americans don't do it [vaccinate] why should we?' I’m worried about this", he emphasised.

    Touching upon the proposed COVID-19 vaccines, he argued that most of them "use familiar technologies which we already know to be safe — changes are minimal, though new vaccines will nevertheless be thoroughly tested".

    U.S. President Donald Trump touts administration efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Trump Says He Would Take COVID-19 Vaccine First If Asked To
    Tau also expressed concern that the anti-vaxx movement could prevent the US achieving herd immunity from the coronavirus, a scenario that may happen, "especially if the FDA doesn't succeed in providing the vaccine so it't really free for all, as this will decrease the number of people taking the vaccine".

    "Even if it's just $5, this may have an impact. There will be people saying [of the authorities] that if you don’t have it for free it shows you don’t really want us to take it", the medic noted.

    His remarks come after the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and American biotechnology company Moderna started human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, which will include around 30,000 US participants at multiple clinical sites. The trials unfold as other countries, including Russia, the UK and China, are speeding up efforts to complete similar tests as soon as possible.

    Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, for his part, remained cautiously optimistic on the matter, arguing that "realistically, it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated" against the coronavirus.

    Recent polls have, meanwhile, indicated that only 49% of Americans agree to get a COVID-19 shot, with 20% unwilling to do so and 31% unsure.

    Anti-vaxxers, in turn, point to Bill Gates-related conspiracy theories denied by the billionaire as well as alleged side effects from the use of the vaccine, such as infant death syndrome (SIDS) and allergies, among other things.

    Related:

    Bill Gates Says Multiple Coronavirus Vaccine Doses May Be Required for Adequate Protection
    UK Government Announces Over $127Mln Investment in COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability
    COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Begins in US
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, vaccine, study, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse