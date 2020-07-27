Musk Sets Twitter Alight After Saying Ready for 'Cage Fight' With Depp Over Claims About Actor's Ex

In early July, lawyers representing Johnny Depp argued that the Hollywood star’s ex-wife Amber Heard had affairs with several celebrities, including the Tesla founder, while still in a relationship with the actor.

In an interview with The New York Times, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has claimed that he "definitely was not having an affair with Amber [Heard] while she was married to Johnny", allegations that the SpaceX founder rejected as "totally false".

Depp is currently suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun tabloid, over a 2018 article that referred to him as a "wife beater" and claimed that he physically assaulted Heard during their relationship.

The libel case, which included allegations by Depp's lawyers about Musk and Amber having an affair, is expected to wrap up later this week.

Referring to Depp's previous text messages presented in court in which he threatened "to slice off" the Tesla mogul's penis, Musk jokingly told the NYT that "if Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know".

Netizens immediately reacted to Musk's comments, with some dubbing the entrepreneur as "very innovative but extremely weird" and others praising the SpaceX founder as a "total gem" and a "classy guy".

"One's crazy and the other's a drunk", one user wrote on their Twitter page, in an apparent nod to Musk and Depp, respectively.

In the NYT interview, the Tesla mogul also denied claims that he and Heard had an affair with model Cara Delevingne at Depp's penthouse in Los Angeles.

"We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are", Musk argued, also suggesting that the ex-couple should "bury the hatchet and move on".

The interview followed Heard denying having an affair with Musk or actor James Franco while she was married to Depp.

In testimony at the High Court of London earlier last week, the US actress and model also alleged that Depp had repeatedly threatened to kill her, claims that the 57-year-old actor rejects as "sick and completely untrue".

"Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship", Heard asserted.