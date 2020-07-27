Register
14:05 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Musk Sets Twitter Alight After Saying Ready for 'Cage Fight' With Depp Over Claims About Actor's Ex

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107720/47/1077204714_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_2b8f8c6e991a797f3fab618657e79a28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007271079994041-musk-sets-twitter-alight-after-saying-ready-for-cage-fight-with-depp-over-claims-about-actors-ex/

    In early July, lawyers representing Johnny Depp argued that the Hollywood star’s ex-wife Amber Heard had affairs with several celebrities, including the Tesla founder, while still in a relationship with the actor.

    In an interview with The New York Times, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has claimed that he "definitely was not having an affair with Amber [Heard] while she was married to Johnny", allegations that the SpaceX founder rejected as "totally false".

    Depp is currently suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of The Sun tabloid, over a 2018 article that referred to him as a "wife beater" and claimed that he physically assaulted Heard during their relationship.

    The libel case, which included allegations by Depp's lawyers about Musk and Amber having an affair, is expected to wrap up later this week.

    Referring to Depp's previous text messages presented in court in which he threatened "to slice off" the Tesla mogul's penis, Musk jokingly told the NYT that "if Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know".

    Netizens immediately reacted to Musk's comments, with some dubbing the entrepreneur as "very innovative but extremely weird" and others praising the SpaceX founder as a "total gem" and a "classy guy".

    "One's crazy and the other's a drunk", one user wrote on their Twitter page, in an apparent nod to Musk and Depp, respectively.

    In the NYT interview, the Tesla mogul also denied claims that he and Heard had an affair with model Cara Delevingne at Depp's penthouse in Los Angeles.

    "We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are", Musk argued, also suggesting that the ex-couple should "bury the hatchet and move on".

    Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London on 23 July 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Taking Sides: Which Celebrities are Backing Amber Heard and Who is on Team Depp?
    The interview followed Heard denying having an affair with Musk or actor James Franco while she was married to Depp.

    In testimony at the High Court of London earlier last week, the US actress and model also alleged that Depp had repeatedly threatened to kill her, claims that the 57-year-old actor rejects as "sick and completely untrue".

    "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship", Heard asserted.

    Related:

    Amber Heard Recorded Johnny Depp ‘Freaking Out’ on Private Plane After Accusing Her of Affair
    ‘Winona Forever’ Ryder Set to Testify That Johnny Depp ‘Was Never Abusive’, Report Says
    Pic of Johnny Depp Covered in Ice Cream Emerges Online Amid Libel Trial Against the Sun
    Tags:
    threats, cases, allegations, trial, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse