Former French President Sarkozy Reveals What Neither He Nor Vladimir Putin Could Get Their Hands On

In his book "The Time of Storms" (Le Temps des Tempêtes), former French President Nicolas Sarkozy noted that Vladimir Putin was an easy person to talk to as he is polite, listens carefully and is inclined to smile.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has written in his book that during his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007 at the G8 summit in Heiligendamm (Germany), the two heads of states couldn't share the last piece of chocolate left on the table.

“It was a funny situation when we both raised our hands over the plate where the last piece of chocolate was,” said the former French president. "We looked at each other intently, asking ourselves who would give up, and then suddenly burst out laughing, deciding that there could be no losers, and left the last piece alone."

Sarkozy says with this moment “the ice was cracked” and many years later Putin recalled the story of the chocolate and laughed a lot at this funny incident.

The former president noted that the first meeting between the two went very well as he was sitting between Putin and Angela Merkel, who cautiously sat him on her left, leaving a place on the right for George W. Bush.