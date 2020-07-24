Watch Iranian Passenger Plane Intercepted by US Fighter Jets

On Thursday, reports emerged in Iranian media that a Mahan Air passenger plane was intercepted by US fighters while en route from Tehran to Beirut. US Central Command later said that a US F-15 fighter had intercepted the plane, keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters (over 3,280 feet) in line with international standards to ensure the safety of US-led coalition bases in Syria.
Iran's Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that some passengers were injured when the plane tried to avoid a collision with the US aircraft.
Iran subsequently lodged a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the US Air Force's actions.
