China's Foreign Ministry Orders US to Close Consulate in Chengdu

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu,” reads the statement.
The ministry said it decided to revoke the US mission’s license and told it to suspend all operations and events, but the timeframe for the closure is yet unclear. The US State Department is yet to comment.
The United States operates four diplomatic missions in China: an embassy in Beijing and consulates-general in Chengdu, Shanghai and Shenyang. The Chengdu consulate opened in 1985.
The United States earlier this week ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, in a move which was described as “political provocation” by Beijing and prompted threats of retaliation.
The State Department explained the decision citing the need “to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information”.
