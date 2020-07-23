US Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Exercises With Indian Naval Forces

The two navies practiced operating together in a live-fire exercise, an air defence exercise, flight operations, and a farewell passing exercise, the release said.
"During the ADEX, we conducted with the Indian Navy, four of their warships joined Princeton and Sterett to defend each other against simulated threat aircraft and missiles", Princeton’s air warfare officer Benjamin Petrisin said in the release.
The Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser and part of the Nimitz strike group, led the air-defence exercise.
The two navies also conducted flight operations to solidify the capability of landing US helicopters on the Indian ships, and landing Indian helicopters on the US ships, the release added.
The Nimitz strike group deployed to the Indian Ocean following a series of joint exercises with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea.
