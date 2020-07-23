UK Report on 'Russian Meddling' Fully Meets Moscow's Negative Expectations, Kremlin Says

"[It met expectations] 100 percent. No, there was nothing [new] there, nothing [new] for anyone", Peskov said.
Before the report was published, Peskov expressed the belief that it could only contain baseless accusations, since Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.
The Intelligence and Security Committee has published its findings of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the UK democratic process. The committee accused the government of failing to suitably investigate these claims.
The UK government said it saw no need to conduct a retrospective assessment of the 2016 Brexit referendum as the report offered no evidence of successful Russian interference in the vote.
The Russian Foreign Ministry qualified the report as another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiment.
