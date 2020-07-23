Goodbye Open Skies: Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty

It was cloudy and breezy in New York when people witnessed the 'shock and awe' of the iconic Statue of Liberty being struck by lightning, which bounced around the monument.
The original video was shot and uploaded by a man named Mickey Cee on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday. With 1.2 million likes already, the clip has gone viral on other social networking platforms as well.
Take a look.
The best video I ever captured. #NewYork #WeatherChannel #NYC pic.twitter.com/cOBqTqJ9LO— Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 22, 2020
