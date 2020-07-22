As World Split Over Huawei, Narendra Modi Invites American Businessmen to Invest in 5G Technology

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier in the day, Mike Pompeo urged New Delhi to remain cautious when dealing with China in technology, claiming that doing so involves security risks to Indians. US President Donald Trump had previously offered joint collaboration in 5G technology during his two day visit to India in February.

Amid persistent pressure imposed by the US on its allies to sidestep China’s Huawei, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged American businessmen to become partners in his country’s next generation infrastructure development.

“Opportunities in technology also include opportunities in the frontier technologies of 5G, Big data analytics, Quantum computing, Block-chain and Internet of things,” Modi said while addressing the US-India Business Council event by video conference.

Modi also mentioned that India’s civil aviation sector requires over 1,000 aircraft in the coming decade, adding that it is providing big opportunities to aircraft manufacturers to set up their facilities in India.

Modi underlined that each year India is reaching record highs in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), adding that FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were $74 billion, which is an increase of 20% over the previous year. He highlighted that even during the pandemic, India has attracted foreign investment of more than $20 billion - between April and July this year.

Modi’s statement comes at a time when world is splitting between pro and anti-Huawei camps with the US pressurising its allies to shun 5G partnerships with the Chinese tech giant.

Washington has claimed Beijing uses the firm's equipment for spying which is denied by Huawei, which has offered to sign a “no-spy” agreement with India.

In the past week, Huawei has faced setbacks in the UK and France as both two countries made U-turns and restricted access to Huawei's 5G technology due to national security concerns.