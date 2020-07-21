Russian Foreign Minister Says Chances to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal Still Exist

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran earlier today to hold talks with Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations, and the crisis in Syria.

Chances to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, still exist, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in the course of their talks in Moscow.

"We view this meeting as an important stage in the joint efforts that the remaining members of the JCPOA are now taking to preserve this most important achievement of multilateral diplomacy. We consider the line that our American colleagues took to completely unravel this important document to be destructive, as has been the case with other documents on non-proliferation. Nevertheless, we are confident that chances for the JCPOA to return to a stable course still remain, at least we, like our Iranian friends, are doing our best to this end", Lavrov said at the beginning of the meeting.

He added that China and the remaining European members of the deal seem to be willing to preserve the agreement as well.

Zarif arrived in Moscow earlier in the day. The last visit of an Iranian minister to Russia was in mid-June.

