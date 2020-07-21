Pompeo Says Discussed 5G, Free Trade Deal During 'Constructive Visit' With UK's Johnson

"Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today. Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement", Pompeo said via Twitter.
Johnson welcomed the US secretary of state at his residence at Downing Street 10, stating that "the social distancing measures did not indicate any diplomatic distance".
The visit comes soon after London followed Washington's suit and banned Chinese tech giant Huawei from installing the 5G infrastructure in the country, and vowing to dismantle the existing equipment by 2027. British authorities cited security concerns for the decision, as the US claimed that the company has used its devices to spy on behalf of the Chinese government - which both Beijing and Huawei have repeatedly denied.
