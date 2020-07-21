NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk for Final Upgrade of ISS Power System - Video

Sputnik invites you to watch American astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken from ISS Expedition 63 perform a spacewalk outside the station as they plan to upgrade its power system. The operation is expected to last seven hours and will be the final part of the 3.5-year-long ISS power system modernisation.
Cassidy, who is currently the head of the expedition, arrived on the ISS at the beginning of April as part of the Soyuz MS-16 space mission, while Behnken recently joined the crew on board the first space flight from US soil since 2011, launched by NASA and SpaceX.
