'Lost her S**t': Kim Kardashian Reportedly Threatens to Divorce Husband Kanye Over Presidential Bid

New Delhi (Sputnik): Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West recently launched a surprise campaign for the 2020 presidential elections in November. During his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, West broke down while talking about how he wanted his wife Kim Kardashian to abort their baby North.

Kim Kardashian has demanded that husband Kanye West drop out of the 2020 US presidential election and threatened that she might consider divorce if he doesn't throw in the towel, sources revealed according to The Sun.

Kim, 39, is allegedly upset over her husband’s explosive rant at his election rally in South Carolina on Sunday where he, in an hour-long rambling speech, said he wanted Kim to abort their oldest daughter North.

ok Kayne West is mentally unwell......

he needs to get help and people need to stop enabling him pic.twitter.com/yooznxkLN4 — baxter🌺 (@baxforyou) July 20, 2020

​Kim and her star sisters were horrified to see Kayne without a mask at the rally amid the coronavirus pandemic and giving a long speech indoors. But the sources reveal that was "just the tip of the iceberg".

"She lost her s**t when she heard him discuss their decision to not get an abortion with North", a source informed the daily.

The rapper, who earlier said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder on Monday night claimed on Twitter that Kim tried to "lock me up with a doctor".

On 4 July, the hip-hop star announced his plans to run for the presidency. He has already missed several deadlines in various states to be listed on the presidential ballot, except for Oklahoma. He will be running against former Vice President Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump.