Data Analysis of Black Boxes of Downed Ukrainian Boeing to Begin on Tuesday, Canada Says

"Canada welcomes the download of Flight PS752’s recorder data at France’s @BEA_Aero and data analysis beginning tomorrow. This is long overdue", the ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry also called upon Iran to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and independent investigation into the crash.
On Friday, Iran sent the black boxes from the downed aircraft to the Bureau.
On Monday, the country's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that Canada is not completely convinced by the results of Iran's interim report on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January.
On 8 January, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport. All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of retaliation by the United States for Iran’s attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
The Iranian leadership has apologized to the crash victims’ countries, including Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
