Iran Sends Crashed Ukrainian Jet's Black Box to France, Diplomat Says

"The black box from the Ukrainian plane has been delivered to Paris", Baharvand was quoted as saying by the Etemad newspaper.
The diplomat, who is in charge of international and legal affairs, said the flight data recorder was brought to the French capital on Friday by Iranian civil aviation officials. The reading will begin on Monday, he added.
On 8 January, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.
