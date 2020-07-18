Masseuse From Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ Recalls Conversations With ‘Chatty’ Prince Andrew

The news comes as a leading extradition lawyer in the UK told Sky News that it is “very likely” that the UK government will play a role in deciding whether Prince Andrew is forced to talk to US authorities over allegations that he partook in Epstein’s molestation of underage girls.

An elderly masseuse has claimed to have given a “chatty” Prince Andrew a number of massages while working on financier Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called ‘Paedophile Island.’

Hedi Windel, now 75 years old, claimed in an interview with the Air Mail blog that she had given several non-sexual massages to the disgraced royal back in the late 1990s and early 2000s while working on Epstein’s private Caribbean island Little St James.

Ms Windel spoke about how Prince Andrew had her “in stitches” after jokingly complaining that a mosquito had bitten him on his “royal arse.”

“When the massage was over he got very chatty and had me in stitches talking about the errant mosquito that had evaded its net the night before and bitten his royal arse,” Ms Windel said.

Andrew has acknowledged visiting Epstein’s Caribbean island and is facing pressure from the FBI to share his knowledge of what transpired there. Yet, Andrew claims that he never witnessed any of Epstein’s alleged crimes. One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims that she was sex trafficked to Andrew multiple times in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Ms Windel also said that Ghislaine Maxwell - who has recently been charged in the US with helping to procure minors for Epstein - was nearly always on the island while Epstein was there and “carried herself with an air of invincibility.”

During one horror-filled incident, Ms Windel said that she watched as Ms Maxwell tried to recklessly land a helicopter in the island despite not having a pilot’s licence.

“I’m watching in absolute horror a helicopter coming in from Tortola flying incredibly low — they’re not supposed to fly that low!” Ms Windel said.

“I was waiting for the helicopter to graze the tops of the many sailboats anchored in St. Thomas’s Christmas Cove,” she said, adding that the helicopter was a risk to sailors as it moved just “40 feet from their heads.”

Once Ms Maxwell had managed to land the chopper, she allegedly disembarked in a fit of laughter.

“She popped out and came bopping up the road, giggling and commenting on her navigation skills. At that point I lost it. I was so angry, I let her have it with both barrels,” Mr Windel said of the incident.

Ms Maxwell was detained by US authorities after police in early July dramatically stormed her rural retreat in New Hampshire, after months of speculation that she was lying low in France or Los Angeles. Maxwell allegedly helped to bring young women on multiple occasions to the billionaire financier for him to engage in sexual acts - including “orgies” - with.

Maxwell has so far denied any wrongdoing, but is slated to remain in custody until she stands trial next year. She was denied bail by a federal judge due to widespread concern that she would flee the country.

Epstein killed himself in jail last summer weeks after New York prosecutors charged him with multiple child sex and sex trafficking offences.