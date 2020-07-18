Russian-Born Australian Figure Skater Suspected to Have Taken Own Life, Source Suggests

"It is suspected to be suicide", the source said, adding that the 20-year-old left a note behind that read "in love".
Commenting on the death of the skater, Harley Windsor, who has been her partner since 2016, confirmed that it might have been suicide. He also published a post on Instagram expressing his grief and saying he was devastated by the unexpected passing of Alexandrovskaya.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.
The figure skater became a World Junior champion together with Windsor, in 2017 and won the Junior Grand Prix Final the same year. They also won the Australian championship twice - in 2017 and 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)