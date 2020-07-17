Cloudflare Suffers Massive Outage, Brings Down Discord, Other Sites

Cloudflare is an American website security company that provides content-delivery-network services, Internet security, DDoS protection and distributes domain names, founded in July 2009.

Cloudflare suffered massive outage that affected many service-powered sites. The company said it is aware of "issues" in some regions and said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A large piece of Internet sites went down due to the outage, as Discord, Shopify, Feedly, Politico and League of Legends were affected by the incident, according to DownDetector.

The company announced that the investigation on "Cloudflare Resolver and our edge network in certain locations" is ongoing. Later, Cloudflare announced the issue has been identified, noting that the outage was not a result of an attack.

"It appears a router on our global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available. We believe we have addressed the root cause and are monitoring systems for stability now", the company said in a statement.

We are aware that some regions may be experiencing issues with some Cloudflare services. We are currently investigating. — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) July 17, 2020

​Discord has confirmed on its Twitter account that users were "having trouble" with connection due to "an upstream Internet issue".

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

​Social media users were rocked by a large part of the web going down because of the outage.

i just leaned my head out the window and heard one million tech leads shout "it's not us, it's cloudflare!" into the phone to their angry bosses. — paul jarvis (@pjrvs) July 17, 2020

People finding out that like half the internet runs on Cloudflare right now pic.twitter.com/JCk6xUK9XK — Literal Cringe 🇦🇷 (@literal_cringe) July 17, 2020

​Cloudflare is a company that provides DNS service, as DNS, or Domain Name System, is an integral part of the web, connecting domains to their IP addresses. When it is down, the users are unable to reach the site, even provided that the site's servers themselves are working.