Nord Stream 2: EU Opposes US Sanctions on Companies 'Carrying Out Legitimate Business' - Borrell

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project faced criticism from the United States, as Washington threatened to pressure companies working on it with sanctions. Warnings from the US, however, were seen as interference into the EU's energy sovereignty by German businesses.

The European Union opposes "the use of sanctions by third countries on European companies carrying out legitimate business", Vice-President of the European Commission Joseph Borrell said in a statement, mentioning the recent practice of the US targeting with sanctions or threatening to impose them on "Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court and most recently the Nordstream 2 and Turkstream projects."

"Moreover, it considers the extraterritorial application of sanctions to be contrary to international law. European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries", the statement said.

​Borrell expressed his concerns over "growing use of sanctions, or threat of sanctions" by the United States towards European "companies and interests", particularly referring to the Nord Stream 2 project that envisages a pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to Europe.

