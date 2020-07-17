Register
17:14 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The White Mesa uranium mill

    Sparks Fly as Estonian Radioactive Waste Fires Heat Environmental Debate in Utah

    © CC BY 2.0 / Nuclear Regulatory Commission / The White Mesa uranium mill
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079915761_0:180:2049:1332_1200x675_80_0_0_695ccb35fe41d3ffdeb35ca047e8516e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007171079915609-sparks-fly-as-estonian-radioactive-waste-fires-heat-environmental-debate-in-utah/

    The US’s only fully-licensed and operating conventional uranium mill, the White Mesa Mill processes uranium ore and accepts uranium material from reclamation projects, however the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Grand Canyon Trust have long cited transport risks and public health and environmental concerns.

    A mulled shipment of Estonian radioactive material to the state of Utah, has triggered a standoff between the White Mesa mill and a local Indian tribal reservation in San Juan County, reports Reuters.

    ​A raging debate between the two sides has been sparked by health and environmental concerns, as regulators are weighing if the local uranium company can import material from Estonia for processing near the border of a Native American reservation.

    Utah officials have been cited as saying they will "thoroughly review" the proposal by the White Mesa Mill to accept radioactive material from Estonia, according to Jared Mendenhall, a spokesman for the state's Department of Environmental Quality.

    Earlier, the Mill owner, Energy Fuels Resources, submitted an application to the Utah Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control to accept the material from a rare-earth production plant in Estonia, NPM Silmet, hoping to extract uranium to fuel nuclear power plants.

    Ten tightly sealed drums filled with radioactive waste
    © AP Photo / AP photo
    Ten tightly sealed drums filled with radioactive waste

    The mill has long been processing uranium from mines across the Colorado Plateau and radioactive waste from contaminated sites across North America.

    However, the new project has fueled the concerns of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe living near the facility, as they fear an extension of the mill’s operation might transform tribal land into a global radioactive waste dumping ground.

    Environmentalists are cited as supporting the locals, arguing that the mill, built in 1979, was meant to process conventional uranium ores from the Colorado Plateau for up to 20 years.

    "The state of Utah must recognize and acknowledge the reality that the mill is far past its design life and no longer a conventional uranium mill, but, instead, a radioactive waste dump seeking to operate for decades, if not a millennium," the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe said in a document submitted to the state on Friday, urging that the company’s application be rejected.

    ​The 660 tons of waste that are fueling the debate are currently inside 2,000 drums at a plant on the Estonian coast near the Russian border, and are a byproduct from tantalum and niobium mining by Estonian company Silmet.

    Estonia has no licensed facility for reprocessing radioactive material.

    Energy Fuels has been cited as regarding the lucrative shipment as a “lifeline”, saying there is enough uranium in the byproduct to render it worth processing.

    "These feeds are important to the continued economic viability of the mill, particularly given the current state of the uranium market," Paul Goranson, chief operating officer of Energy Fuels, said in an email, after the company was shown to have registered operating losses worth around $7.8 million for the first quarter of the year.

    Critics are insisting Energy Fuels would simply be accepting radioactive waste.

    Opposition to granting the mill license approval has also been voiced by the San Juan County commission, which told regulators in July that it "respects" Energy Fuels as a local employer, but is concerned about the long-term impact of future imports of radioactive waste.

    Related:

    Russian Researchers Discover Way to Transform Radioactive Waste Into Valuable Resource
    Ukraine’s Chernobyl Archives: Four Key Revelations From Declassified KGB Reports
    Germany Struggling to Find Place to Bury Tonnes of Radioactive Waste
    Traces of Plutonium From Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Spread Across Much of Japan, Study Finds
    Tags:
    radioactive, radioactive waste, Utah, Utah, Estonia, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse