Register
12:41 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Red Bull

    Red Bull Reportedly Fires Top US Execs Over Meme Map of ‘Racist’ Stereotypes, BLM Response

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079914286_0:83:1921:1163_1200x675_80_0_0_2ede036a90d7cd4c830e411edfaaa0d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007171079914236-red-bull-reportedly-fires-top-us-execs-over-meme-map-of-racist-stereotypes-blm-response/

    The Austria-based soda maker faced pushback from its US employees who were taken aback by a cartoon map representing American stereotypes of the rest of the world.

    Red Bull has axed a number of top executives in the wake of an internal row over the company’s response to Black Lives Matter protests and an “offensive” presentation slide.

    The energy drink brand fired its North America chief executive Stefan Kozak, North America president and chief marketing officer Amy Taylor, and head of global culture marketing Florian Klaass.

    Business Insider reports that Kozak and Taylor had lobbied for more diversity and inclusion in the company, and were fired in retaliation for leaking an internal letter from employees who pressed for Red Bull to be more vocal about racism.

    Red Bull’s co-founder and CEO Dietrich Mateschitz has publicly supported Donald Trump, spoke out against Germany’s and Austria’s lax immigration policies, and criticised political correctness. The company did participate in the BlackoutTuesday campaign but refrained from political statements unlike numerous US-based brands.

    Florian Klaass, meanwhile, is said to have approved a humorous slide shown in a February meeting of the company’s US culture marketing team which left many “shocked and offended”. However, the company insists he was fired due to the downsizing of the culture division.

    The slide in question, leaked by a Red Bull employee to Business Insider, shows a cartoon map of the company’s global sales and appears to be a play on the meme which mocks the American stereotypes of the rest of world.

    ​The image has the words “America we’re#1” written across the United States. The Middle East is marked “evil-doers” and has an arrow pointing to it that says, “bombs go here.” India is labelled as “call centres” and China as “make our stuff”.

    There is “p***ies” emblazoned across the map of Europe and “communists” across Russia. Canada is described as “uninhabited” and Mexico is marked “they do our laundry”. Africa reads: “zoo animals come from here”. Australia is simply: “kangaroos”. Mexico and South America are: “coffee comes from here I think.”

    The blueish blob in Greenland’s place is marked “Santa” and another that’s supposed to represent Antarctica reads: “cold!”

    Some US employees reportedly complained to HR about the slide, but no action was taken, according to reports in June.

    “We reject racism in every form, we always have, and we always will,” the company said in a statement. “Red Bull has always put people and their dreams and accomplishments at its core and values the contribution of each and every person – no matter who they are. We want everyone who feels this way to be welcome in Red Bull.”

    Tags:
    stereotypes, map, Black Lives Matter, racism, Red Bull
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse