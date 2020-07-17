EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Warning for Flights in Iranian Airspace

"Due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft. Due to the presence of various advanced air-defenсe systems, it is advised to be cautious with the risk associated to civil aviation," EASA said in its bulletin.
According to the bulletin, the risk is assessed to be high at altitudes below 4.7 miles. The warning is valid until January 16, 2021.
On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board.
The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.
