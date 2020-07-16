Register
13:44 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sunken 18th century Spanish galleon

    Underwater Robot Discovers Treasure-Laden “Holy Grail of Shipwrecks” Shrouded in Secrecy

    © Photo : Facebook/Queens Jewels, LLC
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007161079903305-underwater-robot-discovers-treasure-laden-holy-grail-of-shipwrecks-shrouded-in-secrecy/

    In June 1708, during the raging War of the Spanish Succession, Spanish galleon San José went down to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after its gunpowder exploded, burying a mind-boggling treasure of gold, silver and jewels from Peruvian mines worth up to $20bln.

    Dubbed "the holy grail of shipwrecks", the 310-year-old Spanish galleon lying at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea and thought to be hiding a treasure estimated to be worth between $10bln and $20bln today has been found thanks to an underwater robotic submarine, reports the Express.

    ​Remus 6000, which can dive nearly four miles and is loaded with sensors and cameras, is operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Massachusetts.

    ​It “officially discovered” the ship off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, on 27 November 2015, almost 2,000 feet below the surface, by scanning the sea floor using long-range sonar.

    ​It then doubled back to take pictures of objects that seemed out of the ordinary.

    It was the bronze cannons engraved with dolphins that confirmed the remarkable find, according to Jeff Kaeli, a research engineer with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who was quoted by CBS in 2018 as saying:

    "I just sat there for about 10 minutes and smiled… I'm not a marine archaeologist, but...I know what a cannon looks like. So in that moment, I guess I was the only person in the world who knew we'd found the shipwreck," he said.

    Working in collaboration with the Colombian government, the Woods Hole team discovered numerous artefacts, such as teacups and ceramic jugs.

    "You can take bigger risks with your technology and go to places where it wouldn't be safe or feasible to put a human being,” Kaeli was quoted as saying.

    The Mystery of the San Jose

    The San Jose galleon left the Panama port city of Portobelo in May 1708 laden with gold, silver and precious stones extracted from what was then Spanish-controlled Peru and destined for King Philip V of Spain, to finance the War of the Spanish Succession.

    Cartagena was meant to be a quick stop to repair the San Jose before its longer journey to Havana, Cuba, and then on to Spain. However, by 8 June, a battle for the San José’s treasure had begun with the British Navy, who were involved in the war.

    ​According to a theory espoused by Gonzalo Zuñiga, a curator at the Naval Museum of the Caribbean in Cartagena, instead of surrendering the San Jose and returning to Spain empty-handed, its captain could have ignited the gunpowder on the ship and exploded the galleon intentionally.

    Ownership Battle

    The exact location of the wreckage has since been kept under wraps due to a custody dispute among parties staking claims to the San Jose’s riches. The sunken vessel is claimed to be located close to the Rosario Islands, a tropical archipelago and national park 40km from Cartagena.

    Colombia and Spain both say it belongs to them.

    In 2018, Juan Manuel Santos Calderon, former President of Colombia, wrote on Twitter that “The San José galleon, sunken in national waters, is one of the greatest finds of history. With the law of submerged cultural heritage, we can recover it.”

    Sunken Remains from the Spanish galleon San Jose, on the Sea Floor off Cartagena, Colombia. (ICANH via AP Photo)
    © AP Photo /
    Sunken Remains from the Spanish galleon San Jose, on the Sea Floor off Cartagena, Colombia. (ICANH via AP Photo)

    Spain argues that the San Jose “is a military vessel and therefore is still Spanish property under the terms of a United Nations treaty, of which Colombia is not a signatory,” Reuters reported.

    In April 2019, the Superior Tribunal of Barranquilla issued an embargo on salvaging of the San Jose site while the claims to ownership are worked out in the court system.

    "Everyone is focused on the treasure aspect, the whole thing is a cultural treasure,” said Jeff Kaeli of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

    Related:

    Treasure of Discord: Three-Way International Battle Sunken Galleon's Riches
    'Holy Grail of Shipwrecks': $17Bln Worth of Jewels Found in 300-Year-Old Wreck
    Tags:
    custody, Spain, Spain, Caribbean Sea, Colombia, Colombia, Cartagena, shipwreck, shipwreck
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse