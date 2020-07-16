Register
13:43 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Goa

    Local Holiday Plan: The Last Hope for India's $250 Billion Tourism Industry?

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079903149_0:195:1921:1275_1200x675_80_0_0_217d537f9aa993f2a924b9c88a5ea02b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007161079902426-local-holiday-plan-the-last-hope-for-indias-250-billion-tourism-industry/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The travel bug is in deep slumber, mountains have stopped calling and the wanderlust of backpackers has subsided with the COVID-19 pandemic travelling across the world, infecting over 13 million people. With months of boredom and people itching to break free, industry players are pinning their hopes on domestic tourism.

    The typical vacation rituals of 50 million Indian tourists, who were set to visit foreign destinations, have been disrupted by the world battling the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Young travel enthusiast and travel vlogger Mohit Tiwari from Delhi, who begins every year by preparing an extensive travel plan, tells Sputnik that despite the fact he can take a solo trip in India and sort out his lodging requirements by pitching his own tent anywhere, he will not take any trips amid pandemic.

    “I do not want to set an example and promote travelling in such situation to my followers and friends by taking trips at the moment,” said Mohit who heads a Kiwi moto touring adventure group every year to the rough terrain of the Himalayas.
    Himalayas India
    © CC BY 2.0 / Harsha Narasimhamurthy / Himalayas India
    Himalayas India

    The Indian tourism industry which employs more than 42 million people and generates revenues of over $28 billion has been hit hard with hotels and international travel shut for over four months now.

    Thousands of people working in the industry are managing on savings due to salary cuts since months and other independent business owners have shut their operations.

    According to estimates of the damage done by the pandemic to the tourism sector, 50 million people in the industry, both direct and indirectly employed will be left jobless, claims tourism body the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

    In this picture taken on June 19, 2020, a general view of an empty lobby is pictured at the Suryaa hotel in New Delhi
    © AFP 2020 / MONEY SHARMA
    In this picture taken on June 19, 2020, a general view of an empty lobby is pictured at the Suryaa hotel in New Delhi

    India’s largest travel company MakeMyTrip is, however, betting on pent-up hunger for travel and claims that people have already started searching and planning their next weekend getaway to closer-to-home destinations that are safe and allow social distancing.

    “More than ever before, people are looking forward to take a well-deserved break as soon as the virus hits a plateau in the near future. While domestic short-term leisure holidays will see a significant spurt in the coming quarters, there is a definite increase in demand from travellers cum professionals for work-cations to lesser-known destinations, away from the city life,” a spokesperson for MakeMyTrip tells Sputnik.

    Incentivise Domestic Travel

    In the next couple of months, domestic travel is set to increase based on trends already seen in Delhi and Mumbai, COVID-19 hotspots which have managed to flatten the curve with a gradual decline in coronavirus cases, Ankur Bhatia, industry expert and Executive Director of the business conglomerate Bird Group tells Sputnik.

    “The majority of states are reporting increasing COVID-19 cases, however, Delhi and Mumbai have already flattened then curve to some extent. I think the pace of pick up would be shown but the domestic tourism would gradually see an uptick with COVID-19 numbers tailing off,” says Bhatia.

    He suggests the government should follow the lead of the UK and US by giving tax waivers and incentives to people to give a kick start to the industry. The UK slashed the Value Added Tax for businesses in the tourism and hospitality industries. VAT is reduced from 20% to 5% on food and non-alcoholic beverages in an effort to boost the industry till first quarters of 2021.

    An Indian entrepreneur, left, works at Social Offline, a bar cum cafe with a lax co-working space, in New Delhi, India (File)
    © AFP 2020 / Altaf Qadri
    An Indian entrepreneur, left, works at Social Offline, a bar cum cafe with a lax co-working space, in New Delhi, India (File)
    “The government should incentivize domestic travel. UK has set a great example by reducing VAT. In addition to that, the UK government will take care of 50% of the food bills until £10 on weekdays. There should be some kind of trigger from the Indian government,” said Bhatia.

    The Pulse of the People

    According to British global travel group Thomas Cook India’s recent survey, 64 percent of holidaymakers are keen on taking a domestic holiday post-COVID-19 although 75 percent cited health and safety as a primary concern.

    Manager of a stunning boutique hotel in India’s Uttarakhand, which the Beatles once visited in 1968 to take refuge in meditation, Keshav Mishra tells Sputnik that though they are getting inquiries, hoteliers haven’t received any clear guidelines from the government. Therefore, a majority of them are still shut.

    Tourism-dependent states - Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Khand and Goa – have opened their borders for tourists but with complicated quarantine protocols involving COVID-19 tests of tourists, quarantine for 4-6 days and mandatory pre-bookings in hotels.

    “People don’t want to take the stress of the protocols, they are complicated and tourism is a leisurely activity. The two don’t fit. Also, the locals in hill station are against outsiders coming amid the pandemic,” says Keshav.

    Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel stressed the promotion of domestic tourism as international travel currently remains out of the picture.

    “The Ministry of Tourism launched Dekho Apna Desh (explore own country) before the outbreak. We are going forward with it… People have to get out of the fear of travel and this can start by encouraging them to visit local neighbourhood attractions, day excursions, weekend getaways and driving holidays… This will also help in supporting the local tourism economy," said Patel.

    Travel Bubble

    While international flights to and from India remain halted, the country is planning to establish an air bubble with the Maldives on 15 July. An air bubble is a safe reciprocal corridor between two countries to facilitate limited flights from selected airports.

    Sculpture of hasta mudras or hand gestures at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bharatahs / Indira Gandhi International Airport
    Sculpture of hasta mudras or hand gestures at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India

    Apart from the Maldives a host of countries are moving towards welcoming tourists through air bubbles. The UK has formed travel corridors with 59 different countries and the European Union announced the opening of its international borders for 15 countries outside of the bloc, including Japan, Montenegro, Morocco and New Zealand.

    Bhatia says that the first focus of the government should be to push domestic tourism and then travel corridors. 

    Pilgrim Tourism

    In India pilgrimages are a source of huge revenue for the government. From pilgrimages to Lord Shiva’s abode in Amarnath cave and Vaishno Devi in north India to the holiest Rameshwaram and Tirupati shrines in the south, every Indian family hopes to take one religious trip every year.

    However, the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed the revenue generated from such devotion-driven tourists. The temples were opened in India when lockdown restrictions were eased, but major sites like Vaishno Devi, Kedarnath and shrines like Shirdi and Tripati remains shut.

    Vaishno Devi
    © CC0
    Vaishno Devi

    The popularity of pilgrimage tourism could be gauged with the fact Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 July reviewed the progress of the Kedarnath Lord Shiva temple's reconstruction and development work for the second time in a month.

    “With the sheer sight of Lord Shiva, millions of devotees get extraordinary energy. Travellers should get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route, through technology historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage should be showcased. A detailed review was also done to develop such arrangements, said Modi in a Tweet.

    The tour operator from Gurugram Vikas Rai believes that pilgrimage tourism would be the first to open up and that even the coronavirus would not be able to stop devotees from visiting temples.

    Related:

    Revival Road Map for India's Once Booming Tourism Industry, Which is Now in Abyss
    Tags:
    lockdown, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Tourism, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse