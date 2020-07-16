Twitter Insider Reportedly Gave Hackers Access to Hijack High Profile Accounts With Bitcoin Scam

On Wednesday, Twitter experienced a massive hacker attack on accounts of world-famous politicians, businessmen and celebrities, including Elon Musk, Kanye West and Joe Biden. The company is still investigating the incident, but sources in the hacking community now say that Twitter’s own representatives had something to do with the attack.

A Twitter employee collaborated with hackers to take over blue-ticked accounts across the platform on Wednesday, Vice reported, citing two sources from a hacking community responsible for the attack. It also provided leaked screenshots obtained by Vice’s Motherboard allegedly proving the deed.

According to the sources cited by the outlet, the Twitter insider was paid to “literally” do “all the work” for the hackers. The employee could have provided hackers with access to a necessary tool which helped them carry out the attack or simply hijacked the account by himself or herself, Vice said, citing the comments of a Twitter spokesperson.

So far, the Twitter Support team has only publicly stated that: “We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”

We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Vice’s Motherboard provided screenshots, allegedly proving that celebrity-held accounts were hijacked using an internal administration tool at Twitter. One of the screenshots shows the internal panel of a cryptocurrency-exchange Binance account that was also hacked on Wednesday. The media notes that the accounts could have been compromised through a change of the email address linked to them with the help of an internal tool.

However, the screenshots of the internal panel and hacked accounts shared around the social media have been widely deleted by Twitter, while users sharing such posts were suspended, as the posts apparently showed “private, personal information”.

On Wednesday, a massive hacker attack targeted a number of high-profile verified accounts on Twitter with a bitcoin scam, including those of SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Bill Gates, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, former US president Barack Obama and many others, as well as such companies as Apple, Gemini and Binance.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Twitter Support team notified the users that “significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools” had been taken.

Messages calling upon users to send bitcoins to specified addresses to receive “back doubled” appeared on blue-ticked accounts.

“We have locked accounts that were compromised and will restore access to the original account owner only when we are certain we can do so securely,” it said.