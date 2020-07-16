Register
09:49 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dollar banknotes

    World’s Super-Rich Ride Out Pandemic-Triggered ‘2020 Storm', Increase Family Fortunes

    © Photo :
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (481)
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107692/60/1076926043_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_45d89c759507213be07f3086b76493c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007161079899968-worlds-super-rich-ride-out-pandemic-triggered-2020-storm-increase-family-fortunes-/

    While the shock caused by the COVID-19 health crisis has generated ripples across global economies, leaving failing industries, job losses and poverty in its wake, the pandemic hasn't been so bad for everyone.

    While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the global economy and people’s fortunes, over three-quarters of the world’s wealthiest people are boasting impressive gains to their already vast family fortunes, reports The Guardian.

    The findings, based upon research into the family offices of the super-rich, are detailed in a report by the Swiss bank UBS, which revealed that 77 percent of families with average fortunes of $1.6bln (£1.25bln) were able to “ride out 2020’s storm in financial markets”.

    The report cites a survey of 121 family offices, revealing that 93 of them had met or exceeded financial targets in the year to May 2020.

    24 of the family offices surveyed are said to manage private fortunes of over $3bln.

    The first single “family offices”, or investment firms of wealthy families, were created in the US, with the Rockefeller family a trailblazer, setting up the first family investment firm.

    The offices are meant to not only preserve the wealth for future generations, but also to run homes and staff and diverse accoutrements across the world.

    Yacht
    © Photo : Instagram/jameseditioncom
    Yacht

    While fallout from the health crisis left many struggling with job loss and shrinking value of their savings, investment portfolios of the super-wealthy few were seen to “perform in line with, or above, targets during one of the most volatile moments in the history of financial markets”.

    As most countries have been registering economic contractions not witnessed in decades, the world’s richest people successfully augmented their coffers.

    Josef Stadler, who heads UBS’s ultra-high net worth unit, says that fortunes were amassed despite the coronavirus pandemic because the super-wealthy had enough money to “embrace and manage risk like no other investor”.

    “They stick to their plans, even when market volatility makes it uncomfortable. They hold their position. They are disciplined. It is missing an opportunity that gives these clients the biggest headache, not making a short-term loss,” says Stadler.

    Jeff Bezos, American internet entrepreneur and investor, founder, CEO, and president of the multi-national technology company Amazon, who has been the world's richest person since 2017, has seen his fortune increase by $75bln so far this year to reach a record worth of around $181 billion, according to Forbes.

    FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington. Bezos says the National Enquirer is threatening to publish nude photographs of him unless his private investigators back off the tabloid that detailed the billionaire’s extramarital affair
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    FILE- In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington. Bezos says the National Enquirer is threatening to publish nude photographs of him unless his private investigators back off the tabloid that detailed the billionaire’s extramarital affair

    Another billionaire to get even richer during the pandemic has been CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, going from No. 31 wealthiest in the world in mid-March to No. 9 as of 14 July chiefly due to a 320 percent rally in Tesla stock.

    Spacex founder Elon Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
    © AFP 2020 / Getty Images /Joe Raedle
    Spacex founder Elon Musk celebrates after the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

    Health Crisis Impacts Poorest

    The new research comes as separate studies have indicated that the coronavirus pandemic and related issues plaguing the economy and society are impacting the poorest the hardest, leaving them exposed to job losses and plunging incomes.

    “The crisis has so far impacted the earnings of the poorest households the most… Households in the poorest fifth – as measured by their pre-crisis income – have been hit hardest in terms of earnings, with a fall in their median household earnings of around 15% (or around £160 per month),” said a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in June.

    Research conducted by the United Nations University feeds into the forecast, stating that the current health crisis could increase global poverty by as much as half a billion people, affecting about 8 percent of the global population.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (481)

    Related:

    Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Joins Efforts With Melinda Gates in $30 Million Philanthropic Project
    Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Replaces Google Co-Founder Larry Page as Sixth Richest Person
    As World Economy Burns to Coronavirus, Soros, Bezos, Buffet Make Big Bucks on Stock Market
    As US Unemployment Skyrockets, ‘Super Wealthy Are Getting Much Richer’ - Journo
    Tags:
    SpaceX, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, coronavirus, COVID-19, UBS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse