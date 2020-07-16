At Least 7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that 7 security personnel members died after the crash of reconnaissance plane in Van province, eastern Turkey, Anadolu news agency reported.
Two of the seven police officers that died in the crash were said to be pilots.
The incident reportedly happened at an altitude of 2,200 meters in Artos mountains of Gevas district.
#BREAKING 7 security personnel killed after reconnaissance plane crashes in Turkey's eastern Van province, Interior Minister says— ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) July 16, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
