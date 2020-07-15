US Plans to Add Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to List of Projects to Be Sanctioned

The US State Department plans to include Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream into the list of projects to be sanctioned by Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced.
"Today the Department of State is updating the public guidance for CAATSA* authorities to include Nord Stream 2 and the second line of Turkstream 2. This action puts investments or other activities that are related to these Russian energy export pipelines at risk of US sanctions. It's a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia's malign influence projects and will not be tolerated. Get out now or risk the consequences," Pompeo said, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
* The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a sanctions package which the US has previously used to target Russian arms exports to other countries.
