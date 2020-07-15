Doctor Who Actor Maurice Roëves Dies

Actor Maurice Roëves has died at the age of 83, his agent Lovett Logan confirmed on Wednesday.
It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client #MauriceRoëves. We will miss him hugely & all our love goes to Vanessa and family. pic.twitter.com/Td4LRxiJYe— Lovett Logan (@LovettLogan) July 15, 2020
Maurice Roëves appeared in hundreds of films and TV series as well as theatre productions during his career which lasted six decades.
