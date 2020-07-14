Social Media Users Worldwide Report Massive WhatsApp Outage

Many WhatsApp users across the globe reported problems when trying to access the messaging app on Tuesday, complaining of issues with connection and sending messages. A WhatsApp outage has resulted in over 500,000 netizens flocking to Twitter and has made 'WhatsApp' trend worldwide.
According to DownDetector.com, a website that tracks connectivity problems with websites, WhatsApp users experienced issues primarily in Central Europe, especially in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, and Latin American countries.
Users say that they had issues while trying to send the messages via WhatsApp.
Whats App is down and having connection problem reported around the world. Do not restart your phone or reinstall App. pic.twitter.com/qJO1WuaRci— Rizwan Aslam💧 (@rizwanaslamK) July 14, 2020
Me forcing whatsapp to send that message#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/qA7LTFSLVq— 𐐒rian🇰🇪™ (@BMN_ke) July 14, 2020
#whatsappdown— Varun Sharma (@B4Bindaas) July 14, 2020
When Whatsapp goes down in the middle of a very important chat😒 pic.twitter.com/AAitt8fC5q
Netizens joked about the outage, making memes about how everyone came to Twitter to complain about the messaging app.
Everybody coming to twitter to know about the WhatsApp 😅😄#whatsapp pic.twitter.com/pe39SD4UcB— Saad Aslam (@Saadaslam9) July 14, 2020
