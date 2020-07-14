Register
    Armenia-Azerbaijan border

    Azerbaijan, Armenia Report Deaths in Border Row Amid Growing Tensions

    © AFP 2020 / KAREN MINASYAN
    BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Defenсe Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid escalation with neighbouring Armenia, that Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev were killed in firing by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz region at the border.

    "On the night into July 14, violent clashes continued in the Tovuz region. We were engaged in devastating combat with the rival. Around 100 rival troops, a significant amount of military equipment and important objects were eliminated. The Azerbaijani army has also suffered damage. Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev died heroically during clashes in the morning," Deputy Defenсe Minister Karim Valiev told reporters.

    In a separate development, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday the death of two military officers resulting from firing by the Azerbaijani military amid border tensions.

    "As a result of firing by the rival at the north-eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Maj. Garush Ambartsumyan and Cap. Sos Elbakyan sustained fatal wounds," ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

    The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expresses serious concerns over the tensions at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and calls for an immediate ceasefire, according to the CSTO Secretariat's comment, provided to Sputnik by press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov.

    "The CSTO Secretariat expresses serious concerns over the escalation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which emerged on July 12 after an armed clash between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces, including with the use of heavy weapons, which resulted in fatalities and injuries," the statement read.

    The organization called for "immediate restoration of the ceasefire in the zone of CSTO responsibility", extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished quick recovery to the injured people.

    "The unfolding situation does not promote normalization at the border between the two neighbouring countries, one of which, the Republic of Armenia, is a CSTO member state. It is a manifestation of a violation of the ceasefire agreements reached by the leaderships of Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement read on.

    Russia is Ready to Help

    The Kremlin is deeply concerned over clashes at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and calls on the parties to show restraint and cease fire, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    "We are deeply concerned over the skirmish at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We call on both sides to show restraint and fulfill ceasefire obligations," Peskov told reporters.

    "As we have already said at different levels, Russia is ready to act as a mediator as a co-chair of the Minsk group. You know that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held intense phone talks with his counterparts from Baku and Yerevan," Peskov added.

