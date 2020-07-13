Trump 'Not in a Good Mood' About China, Economic Adviser Kudlow Says

Kudlow explained that as far as China is concerned, Trump is dissatisfied with the coronavirus pandemic, the new Hong Kong security law, and the treatment of the Uighurs.
However, he also struck a more positive tone, saying that the two nations are still part of the first phase of the trade agreement.
"We are still engaging on the phase one trade deal. I think that's an important point: we are still engaging there", he said.
US-China Tensions
The relations between the United States and China have spiralled down in recent months amid the global coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's actions on Hong Kong.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that the two countries are experiencing the greatest low in their relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties.
US President Donald Trump ordered 25 percent tariffs to be placed on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in June of 2018 in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two have exchanged multiple rounds of duties.
