Register
11:27 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    US Reportedly Drops Plans to Hit Hong Kong's Financial Preferences Over Beijing Security Law

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_39c449819e7afee743319eb996c402eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007131079869241-us-reportedly-drops-plans-to-hit-hong-kongs-financial-preferences-over-beijing-security-law/

    The US threats to impose economic sanctions against China and strip the semi-autonomous island of its economic preferences might not come to pass as the White House has apparently started seeing these measures as shooting themselves in the foot.

    The US is reconsidering its course of action concerning China's decision to adopt a Hong Kong national security law, shifting from broader economic sanctions against the island's financial system towards personal sanctions against Chinese officials involved in the development of the law, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources in Washington.

    According to the newspaper, the idea of crippling Hong Kong's global financial standing by undermining its preferential dollar exchange rate, pitched by the Department of State, has been dropped from the list of possible measures for the time being. The WSJ clarified that it was done during a meeting at the White House last week after it was realised that the measure might hurt American, western, and Hong Kong companies and consumers, while having little impact on Beijing's policies.

    In addition, US economic officials reportedly opposed introducing broad financial sanctions at a time when the global economy is struggling to recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The group determining Chinese sanctions is expected to discuss alternative courses of action during a gathering this week, the WSJ said. Both the Department of State and the White House declined to comment on the matter.

    Row Over National Security Law

    Beijing's move to adopt the new law, which bans all treasonous activities and actions, aimed at dividing the country, on the territory of Hong Kong, created a new source of tensions between China and the US. Washington insists that Beijing is violating its pledge to keep the island semi-autonomous under the so-called "one country, two systems" principle, which allowed Hong Kong to have separate legislation.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/Pool
    Pompeo Accuses Chinese Authorities of 'Orwellian' Censorship on Hong Kong

    In response to China's actions, the US Congress passed a law allowing the government to impose sanctions against the Asian country over the new national security law, with the bill expected to be signed by President Donald Trump soon. Beijing condemns the US plans to introduce sanctions, accusing Washington of meddling in China's domestic affairs and said that sanctions will be "deeply detrimental" to their bilateral relations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Washington to seek ways to peacefully co-exist with Beijing, rather than try to "remodel" it.

    Related:

    German Foreign Office Summons Chinese Ambassador to Discuss Hong Kong Situation
    Australian Security Chief Defends Broad Powers in New 'Child Probe' Law Amid Row Over Hong Kong Bill
    Zoom Reportedly Suspending Processing of Data Requests From Hong Kong Authorities
    China Says Reserves Right to Respond to Australia's New Polices on Hong Kong
    Norwegian Politicians Believe Their Country Should Take in Dissidents From Hong Kong
    Tags:
    Hong Kong, sanctions, China, Beijing, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse