Baghdad Asks Berlin to Help With Removal From EU's Money Laundering Blacklist

"Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called on his German counterpart to provide support in removing Iraq from the list of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing," the Iraqi ministry said in a press release.
Hussein and Heiko Maas held a phone call to discuss, among other things, bilateral relations.
Iraq has been on the bloc’s blacklist for suspected financial malpractices since October 2016.
Along with Iraq, the list features Saudi Arabia, Panama, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, as well as North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Yemen, and a handful of African states.
