Russian-US Ties Are Virtually at Their Lowest Point, Kremlin Says

Relations between Russia and the US have deteriorated to "virtually" their lowest point in history and the overall situation is "dire", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.
"The situation is dire with regard to bilateral relations and, probably, in terms of the responsibilities of our two countries for multilateral affairs, first and foremost over arms control and global stability", Peskov commented further.
The spokesman noted that Russian and American experts are currently establishing contact to discuss arms control treaties, but added that little progress has been made in reaching an understanding about the importance of preserving already existing accords, such as the New START. He stressed that it is the US and Russia, who should be mainly responsible for exercising control over nuclear armaments, as the arsenals of other countries, including China, are nowhere close to the ones possessed by Washington and Moscow.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
