Register
05:32 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016

    'Cyber 9/11 Attack' on UK May Follow Britain's Diplomatic Fallout With China, Media Claims

    © AFP 2020 / DAMIR SAGOLJ
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007121079860241-cyber-911-attack-on-uk-may-follow-britains-diplomatic-fallout-with-china-media-claims/

    The warning of a potential hacking attack comes as the British government is reportedly preparing to announce a "major u-turn" on Huawei that may see the Chinese tech giant banned from taking part in developing the UK's 5G infrastructure.

    The Daily Mail has quoted unnamed senior sources as saying that Chinese-supported hackers may launch a so-called "cyber-9/11" attack on Britain.

    The sources pointed to government ministers’ concerns about "a perfect storm" pertaining to diplomatic spats between Beijing and London over Hong Kong, Huawei, and the coronavirus that may finally result in a full-fledged hacking attack on the UK.

    "Obviously this is part of our conversations. But at the same time, all risk must be looked at in the round. Huawei is a menace and not acting on it risks national security. Actions, however, have consequences and they cannot be discounted", one of the sources argued.

    In the worst-case scenario of a cyber-attack, hackers may damage the UK's computer networks, which would lead to phone and power blackouts and bring hospitals and businesses to a standstill, according to the sources.

    The remarks followed British Shadow Security Minister Conor McGinn on Saturday referring to "this time of heightened tensions", and urging the government to "be alert to the risk of cyber-attacks from hostile states and prepare accordingly".

    FILE PHOTO: The British flag and a smartphone with a Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    BT, Vodafone Reportedly Urged to Stock Up on Huawei Gear as UK Mulls New Strategy on Tech Giant
    He said that the country's "critical national infrastructure should be ready and able to repel any such attack on the UK".

    The sources' warning of a possible all-out cyber-attack comes after The Telegraph reported late last week that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to start excluding the use of the Chinese tech giant Huawei's technology in Britain's 5G network this year "in a major u-turn". In February, the government announced that the UK would, with conditions, allow Huawei to assist in building the 5G network in Britain.

    UK-Chinese Row Over Hong Kong

    In another development last week, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming slammed Britain's "accusations" against Beijing's newly-adopted national security law for Hong Kong, blaming the UK for meddling in China's internal affairs.

    This was preceded by the UK Foreign Office summoning Liu to echo Prime Minister Johnson's and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's claims that the law breached the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which provides Hong Kong with autonomy until 2047.

    Adding fuel to the fire of these rows is the British government's call to launch a probe into the real source of COVID-19, which is suspected to have accidentally emanated from a biolab in Wuhan, China.

    Related:

    China Urges UK to Abandon ‘Colonial’ Thinking, Warns of ‘Consequences’ Over Hong Kong Statements
    Conservative MPs Set to Rebel Against Boris Johnson Over Huawei Having Its Fingers in UK’s 5G Pie
    Tory Rebels Call for Gov’t to Set Out Deadline for Huawei Weed-Out From UK
    China Deplores the UK’s ‘Gross Interference’ over Hong Kong Citizenship Offer, Warns of Consequences
    Tags:
    government, tensions, cyberattack, Huawei, Hong Kong, China, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Practice Makes Perfect: Training Routine of Flight Attendants
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse