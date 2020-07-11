Register
08:15 GMT11 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Face mask

    Metal Strip Inside Medical Mask Not '5G Antenna Killer', Here’s Why

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/34/1079763481_0:0:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_53e6e63e9f3269ab49e9708ea08bde2d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007111079854981-metal-strip-inside-medical-mask-not-5g-antenna-killer-heres-why/

    With countries across the world continuing to ease COVID-19 lockdowns, wearing a medical mask in shops and on public transport is still mandatory in Ireland and Scotland.

    Facebook users have shared footage of a person asserting that the metal strip inside a face mask is nothing but a 5G antenna allegedly aimed at destroying people.

    In the video, a man’s voice is heard referring to “the 5G antenna killer that’s inside the masks that they are telling everybody to wear”.

    “They tell you to put it on so that you can breathe right above your nostrils so you can inhale and it can go straight to your brain and begin to destroy”, the man went on to claim as he showed the metal strip installed inside the top part of a medical mask.

    He referred to 5G as “one of the mechanisms in which they used to kill a whole lot of people”, and warned not to wear face masks.

    It appears that the allegations hold no water, especially given that in a video released last month, Doctor April Baller of the World Health Organisation (WHO) explained how to correctly wear a face mask.

    “Verify which side is the top: this is usually where the metal strip is”, she said, adding, "pinch the metal strip so that it moulds to the shape of your nose”.

    She was echoed by Seto Wing Hong, co-director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, who also mentioned a face mask’s metal strip in a Bloomberg QuickTake News video.

    “Now you see this here? This tight, little, thick band here? It’s to show you that you should put it on the top. Why? Because once you wear it, then you squeeze it so that it pinches the nose, and then you pull it down”, Wing Hong said, pointing to the top of the mask.

    Reuters, in turn, quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the US protective equipment manufacturer 3M as saying that the metal strip is designed to allow a medical mask “to be shaped to form against the wearer’s nose to help provide a better fit”.

    The “antenna killer” video comes amid ongoing concerns over the alleged impact of 5G emissions on human health, with the UK government stating that there is "no convincing evidence that 5G is dangerous”.

    In late May, MobileUK, a trade association for mobile network operators in Britain, estimated that about 90 phone masts, not all of them carrying 5G equipment, have so far been attacked across the UK by those fiercely claiming that the destruction of 5G cables would curb the spread of the contagious disease.

    “Theories being spread about 5G are baseless and are not grounded in credible scientific theory", an unnamed MobileUK spokesperson was cited by Sky News as saying.

    Wearing a face mask, meanwhile, remains compulsory in Ireland and Scotland despite European countries currently continuing a step-by-step easing of national coronavirus lockdowns, mostly imposed in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Related:

    First Photo of Trump Wearing Protective Face Mask Emerges on Web, Despite His Reluctance
    US Republican Official Apologizes Over a Cartoon That Compares Face Masks to Holocaust
    Face Masks Help Stop COVID-19, But Only If You’re Not Showing Symptoms, New Study Shows
    Tags:
    video, government, danger, 5G, mask, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse