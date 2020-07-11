Metal Strip Inside Medical Mask Not '5G Antenna Killer', Here’s Why

With countries across the world continuing to ease COVID-19 lockdowns, wearing a medical mask in shops and on public transport is still mandatory in Ireland and Scotland.

Facebook users have shared footage of a person asserting that the metal strip inside a face mask is nothing but a 5G antenna allegedly aimed at destroying people.

In the video, a man’s voice is heard referring to “the 5G antenna killer that’s inside the masks that they are telling everybody to wear”.

“They tell you to put it on so that you can breathe right above your nostrils so you can inhale and it can go straight to your brain and begin to destroy”, the man went on to claim as he showed the metal strip installed inside the top part of a medical mask.

He referred to 5G as “one of the mechanisms in which they used to kill a whole lot of people”, and warned not to wear face masks.

It appears that the allegations hold no water, especially given that in a video released last month, Doctor April Baller of the World Health Organisation (WHO) explained how to correctly wear a face mask.

“Verify which side is the top: this is usually where the metal strip is”, she said, adding, "pinch the metal strip so that it moulds to the shape of your nose”.

She was echoed by Seto Wing Hong, co-director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control, who also mentioned a face mask’s metal strip in a Bloomberg QuickTake News video.

“Now you see this here? This tight, little, thick band here? It’s to show you that you should put it on the top. Why? Because once you wear it, then you squeeze it so that it pinches the nose, and then you pull it down”, Wing Hong said, pointing to the top of the mask.

Reuters, in turn, quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the US protective equipment manufacturer 3M as saying that the metal strip is designed to allow a medical mask “to be shaped to form against the wearer’s nose to help provide a better fit”.

The “antenna killer” video comes amid ongoing concerns over the alleged impact of 5G emissions on human health, with the UK government stating that there is "no convincing evidence that 5G is dangerous”.

In late May, MobileUK, a trade association for mobile network operators in Britain, estimated that about 90 phone masts, not all of them carrying 5G equipment, have so far been attacked across the UK by those fiercely claiming that the destruction of 5G cables would curb the spread of the contagious disease.

“Theories being spread about 5G are baseless and are not grounded in credible scientific theory", an unnamed MobileUK spokesperson was cited by Sky News as saying.

Wearing a face mask, meanwhile, remains compulsory in Ireland and Scotland despite European countries currently continuing a step-by-step easing of national coronavirus lockdowns, mostly imposed in February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.