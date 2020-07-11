US Jury Finds Russian National Nikulin Guilty of Committing Cybercrimes

Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin has been found guilty of committing cybercrimes, the verdict read by a judge says.
It took jury members less than a day to make a verdict on the case. The jury found Nukilun guilty on all 9 criminal counts, including hacking LinkedIn and stealing user credentials, of hacking into Dropbox, and of conspiring to traffic in usernames, email addresses, and passwords belonging to Formspring users.
U.S. Attorney David Anderson has offered this statement on the guilty verdict. #Nikulin pic.twitter.com/oXOziz0Mwr— Maria Dinzeo (@MariaDinzeo) July 11, 2020
The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the US in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with Internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.
