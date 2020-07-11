Register
04:31 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    TikTok logo on a mobile phone screen

    Why Does US Want to Ban Chinese Video-Sharing Platform?

    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    World
    Get short URL
    6112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/99/1079759935_0:279:3074:2009_1200x675_80_0_0_d4eebcfd1171a921625ef6ee29f59503.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007111079851359-why-does-us-want-to-ban-chinese-video-sharing-platform/

    US President Donald Trump said he could ban TikTok in the US, adding that White House is considering such measures against China in response to the spread of coronavirus. TikTok’s management said that the company is run independently by an American COO and employs staff around the world, having no connection to the Chinese authorities.

    TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company with headquarters in Beijing. However, the company itself is officially registered in the Cayman Islands. ByteDance fundamentally shares two products: Douyin and TikTok.

    In fact, it is the same short video application, but they run on different servers. Douyin is for Chinese servers and TikTok is for the internal Chinese market. TikTok is headed by Kevin Mayer, former supervisor of Walt Disney's streaming video services. Meyer is also Chief Operating Officer of ByteDance.

    ByteDance employs some 60,000 people. The company owns 15 R&D centres around the world and has offices in 126 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo.

    ByteDance also owns other services: Toutiao, BaBe, Lark, etc. But it was TikTok that became a real hit among youth around the world. The application has over 1 billion users from 150 countries. The application has been downloaded over 165 million times in the USA alone.

    Thus, a new Chinese startup has become a major capitalization company. ByteDance's estimated value has reached $150 billion, and the number of monthly active users exceeds 1.5 billion. The most important foreign markets for the company have been the USA and India, where ByteDance has the largest number of active users (besides China).

    Arguably, it has fallen under the political spotlight in these countries owing to its huge popularity. Following the escalation of relations between China and India as a result of a border incident, India banned the use of TikTok in the country, not only for downloading the application but also for all other users who already had it installed.

    This decision was motivated by the fact that a software product developed in China could allegedly pose a threat to India's national security and the security of Indian users’ data.

    Similar concerns are now being raised in Washington. Earlier, the US had already imposed a ban on the use of TikTok by military and government officials, now, according to Bloomberg, a complete ban on the application in the country is being considered.

    TikTok has grown too fast, which is why it gives no rest to unscrupulous competitors who use political methods in their fight against it.

    However, this shows that market laws do not apply to those countries that restrict the normal operation of companies. It is regrettable that ordinary users, including Americans, will be affected, Wang Peng, associate professor at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, told Sputnik.

    “As for the specific application, it just says that TikTok has grown tremendously and became very popular. But because the application was developed by a company from a country that the US doesn't like very much, it automatically became perceived as a threat to national security”, the expert said.

    The Chinese expert also believes that this is completely groundless – an “abuse of securitization theory and political instruments” – and this case also shows that the US is not a market economy.

    “Washington can easily use administrative measures to destroy normal market competition. I feel sorry for American consumers. After all, many well-known bloggers have used social networks and applications like TikTok to make money. Blocking these applications will lead to higher unemployment. It's not fair to ordinary users”, Wang Peng said.

    Finally, the expert notes that the rivalry between China and the US is at stake here. The US has recently put pressure on China in certain areas: science and technology, economy and trade, especially in IT, digital market, and pressure on Chinese technology companies that have certain international influence.

    “The US is using inappropriate and unfair competition methods to gain competitive advantage and hold back the development of Chinese companies. I think this is unfair competition”, the expert stressed.

    However, the US has never provided specific data that TikTok is a threat to national security. All the rhetoric has come down to the same arguments that have been made about other Chinese companies.

    Since TikTok is owned by a Chinese company then, according to the National Security Law of the People's Republic of China, any information and user data could be allegedly available to Chinese intelligence services.

    There have also been accusations that TikTok allegedly blocks content that Beijing does not like. However, TikTok has repeatedly responded that it moderates content in the same way as other foreign services, including Facebook, Youtube, etc.

    This means that content that calls for violence, incitement to national or racial hatred, pornography is illegal on the platform.

    U.S. President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone (File)
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    TikTok Tiff: Trump Confirms US May Ban Popular Video-Sharing Service to Punish China for Covid-19
    In the meantime, the US Federal Trade Commission, together with the Department of Justice, launched an investigation into TikTok data collection practices. As was reported in the spring, since some of the users of the app are children and teenagers under the age of 13, under US law, such users' data can only be collected with the consent of their parents.

    TikTok said, in turn, that the company is constantly improving the system of protection of users' personal data and is ready to introduce some restrictions on access to users under the age of 13.

    To date, the United States has not provided formal grounds to ban TikTok. On the other hand, the experience of other Chinese companies shows that Washington does not always need solid evidence.

    Tags:
    ban, White House, China, TikTok, Donald Trump, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse