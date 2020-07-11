Register
04:31 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In Britain and the US people of colour are often referred to as Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME)

    BAME is a 'Lazy' Term Which Assumes Whiteness is 'Normal', Says UK Black Comedian and Writer

    © Photo : Falco/Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    527
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079849286_0:332:1921:1412_1200x675_80_0_0_56dbcbad6865b200924dc99208a60ceb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007111079849344-bame-is-a-lazy-term-which-assumes-whiteness-is-normal-says-uk-black-comedian-and-writer/

    The death of George Floyd and the subsequent wave of Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, Britain and other parts of the world, has highlighted racist attitudes in the West. But some people of colour have issues with the term Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) itself.

    Black comedian and writer Ava Vidal has hit out at the phrase BAME (Black and Minority Ethnic), which she says is a “lazy” catch-all term which few people of colour recognise as representing them.

    Ms Vidal said: "It is a catch-all term for different communities that have different needs."

    ​She said the term - which is sometimes referred to as BME - "sets whiteness as the default" and she resented the fact that being white was considered "normal" and "everyone else" had to go in a different category.

    In an interview with the BBC in 2018, the Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I don't like the labelling of people. I don't like the term BME. I'm British first and foremost, because I was born in Britain. I challenge all my colleagues in the Conservative Party and in Westminster 'don't label me as a BME'. I've said that to people in the cabinet. I've said that to civil servants. I think it's patronising and insulting."

    ​In the most recent census in the UK, in 2011, around 7.6 million people came under the BAME category, which includes people of Jamaican, Barbadian, Guyanese, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Afghan, Chinese and Arab origin but not Irish, Polish, Romanian or Greek people or Jews, unless they were "of colour".

    People who are of mixed race also count as BAME but some Turkish, Kurdish and Latin American people in Britain tick the White (Other) box, as they do not consider themselves BAME.  

    ​Last year on a Civil Service blog, Zamila Bunglawala, Deputy Head of the Cabinet Office’s Race Disparity Unit railed against the term BAME.

    She said the term was widely used by government departments, institutions and the media but she said research had found that only two out of 300 people in the UK recognised the acronyms and only one actually knew what it meant.

    ​Ms Bunglawala said: "I have never referred to my ethnicity using BAME or BME, and I don’t like it when they are used to describe me. Like many ethnic minorities, I proudly refer to my specific ethnic identity - my background is Indian."

    She said she knew she was "not alone", in being resistant to the term BAME and on the blog several people responded.

    Anna Tamba wrote: "I have never liked the acronym. It does not describe who I am, my ancestry and heritage. I am a person born in the UK of African descent. I am not someone to be labelled and put in a box as the acronym and term 'ethnic minority' suggests."

    Ms Bunglawala added: “There is also a problem in that the terms ‘BAME’ and ‘BME’ aren’t always associated with white ethnic minorities such as Gypsy, Roma and Traveller of Irish Heritage groups, which we know are among some of our most marginalised and disadvantaged communities.”

    ​Some people who object to the term BAME say it assumes there is solidarity between Afro-Caribbean, African, South Asian and East Asian communities which is often an illusion.

    Naomi Watson, a black teacher from London, said she had been on the blunt end of racist attitudes and behaviour from Asian communities, including being racially profiled by Asian security guards while shopping.

    Ava Vidal, comedian and writer
    © Photo : Ava Vidal
    Ava Vidal, comedian and writer
    Ms Vidal said: "A lot of people of colour have deep-seated anti-blackness within their cultures. There can be solidarity but it’s often thin on the ground sadly."

    "Of course a tool of white supremacy is divide and conquer by elevating some of these communities above others,” claimed Ms Vidal, who said some communities were also influenced by attitudes about "colourism" - where fairer skin was valued over darker tones, as has been seen in some TikTok videos from Asia.  

    She said: "I find it concerning that there seems to be a concerted effort to stir up trouble between the black and Jewish communities using Black Lives Matter."

    A protestors holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Britain, June 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    A protestors holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Britain, June 28, 2020

    Ms Vidal said she herself would prepare to be referred to as “black” and she said the term “people of colour” would be better than BAME if government departments need to monitor racial differences in order to stop discrimination and bias.

    She also said the Black Lives Matter campaign should be concentrating on challenging "structural racism" and should not allow itself to be distracted by "performative gestures" such as not using the phrase 'master bedroom'.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse