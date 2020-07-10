Russia, Some OPCW Member States Criticize Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria

"The investigative team's conclusions are doubtful, as the Technical Secretariat has, unfortunately, previously ignored demands by a whole range of countries to puzzle out the high-profile case related to supposed manipulations with the Fact-Finding Mission in Syria's report on the chemical incident in Douma in April 2018, which other countries used for unprovoked aggression against the sovereign Syrian Arab Republic. We believe this poses a threat of a further split in the OPCW and trigger unnecessary politicization," the joint statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, read.
The statement was issued on behalf of Belarus, Burundi, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, China, the Comoros Islands, Cuba, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Central African Republic.
Damascus has accused the OPCW of twisting facts in order to groundlessly accuse the Syrian government. On Thursday, the OPCW executive council ruled that Syria should declare to the watchdog its illegal toxins until October.
