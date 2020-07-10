US, Russia Finalize Planning for Space Security Exchange at End of July

"Big day for strategic security diplomacy with Russian: in meeting with Russian Ambassador Antonov, Ford finalized planning for a Space Security Exchange at end of July", the statement said on Thursday.
Ford also invited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to a new round of strategic security talks that the two last discussed in January, the statement added.
On Wednesday, US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said that the next round of expert consultations with Russia on arms control may take place in a few weeks.
On 22 June, Ryabkov and Billingslea launched talks in Vienna in an effort to rescue New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the last remaining pact limiting the two countries' nuclear arsenals that is set to expire in February. The treaty stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.
