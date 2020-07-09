Register
11:43 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Queen's Secret Letters Linked with Gough Whitlam's Sacking to be Made Public After Legal Wrangling

    © REUTERS / Mary McCartney
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007091079837427-queens-secret-letters-linked-with-gough-whitlams-sacking-to-be-made-public-after-legal-wrangling/

    After a protracted legal battle, in late May the Australian Supreme Court ordered that correspondence between Queen Elizabeth II and Governor General John Kerr before the 1975 dismissal of then Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam be made public.

    Previously secret correspondence between Queen Elizabeth II and former Australian governor general Sir John Kerr, the so-called “palace letters”, pertaining to the dismissal in 1975 of the then-Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam will be released in full on 14 July, Australia’s national archives has confirmed, according to The Guardian.

    In line with the decision, the public will be able to access the batch of over 200 exchanges between the Queen, her private secretary and Kerr that led up to the dismissal of Whitlam.

    After a protracted legal battle waged by historian Jenny Hocking, in late May the Australian Supreme Court had ruled to make public the correspondence written by the Queen Elizabeth II to then-Governor General John Kerr before the controversial dismissal in 1975 of then Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. The content of the letters has been successfully kept secret for decades.

    In wake of the ruling, the National Archives of Australia spent over a month working through the documents, claiming it needed time to consider whether any additional exemptions could block their release. Ultimately, it was decided that the letters would be released in full on Tuesday at 11am, with director-general David Fricker quoted as saying:

    “The National Archives is proud to function as the memory and evidence of the nation, to preserve and provide historical Commonwealth records to the public.”

    Hocking was quoted as being “delighted” to hear the ruling that the archives had decided to release the documents without exemption.

    “I think this is the most appropriate response to what has been an emphatic high court decision and I thank the archives for their trouble in reaching this decision,” she said.

    The release is reportedly to comprise six files of over 1,000 pages in a correspondence made up of 212 letters, It is also said to feature attachments such as “newspaper clippings, reports, and copies of letters related to meetings and events attended by Sir John Kerr during his tenure as governor general”.

    The documents will be made public in the National Archives of Australia.

    In 2018, historian and biographer Jennifer Jane Hocking, with the Whitlam Institute at Western Sydney University, who had conducted research into the life of former Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam, uncovered significant new material suggesting that the royal palace had known of Governor General John Kerr’s consideration of whether or not to dismiss Whitlam and was involved in deliberations.

    Believing that the palace letters could reveal whether the Queen had in any way influenced Kerr’s subsequent actions in the dismissal of the Whitlam government, she demanded that the secret correspondence be published.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Royal institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London
    © AP Photo / Eddie Mulholland
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Royal institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London

    Kerr had fired Whitlam three years after he was elected prime minister, which led to a deep constitutional crisis, with the reasons for his resignation still being discussed.

    Some experts suggest the UK and even the US tried to suppress the reformist ideas of the politician.

    The archives had previously refused to release the documents because it said they were “personal” communications between the Queen and the governor general, in an interpretation supported by the federal court but ultimately cast aside by the high court.

    ​After the high court’s decision, the archives said it had 90 days to decide whether further exemptions applied, prompting concerns this might partially prevent release.

    The apprehensions pertained to exemptions set out in section 33 of the Archives Act 1983 that prevent the release of information for a variety of reasons, including where it would damage Australia’s security, defence or international relations.

    The content of the letters between the Queen and Sir John Kerr are unknown.

    Related:

    National Securitization Australia: Canberra to Boost Domestic Spying Capacity
    What Is She Hiding? Australian Republicans Furious As Palace Does U-Turn On Queen’s Secret Letters
    Australian Court Ruling Grants Access to Queen's Correspondence Written Before Whitlam Dismissal
    Tags:
    Australia, national archives, archives, Queen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse