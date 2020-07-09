Amber Heard Recorded Johnny Depp ‘Freaking Out’ on Private Plane After Accusing Her of Affair

In April 2018 The Sun newspaper wrote an article claiming US film star Johnny Depp had beaten his wife Amber Heard. Depp has always denied he committed he was guilty of domestic violence and is suing the paper’s owners in London.

Actress Amber Heard recorded her husband Johnny Depp "freaking out" on a private plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles in 2014 after accusing her of having an affair with actor James Franco, the High Court in London has heard.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers - owned by Rupert Murdoch - and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article which claimed the actor was violent and abusive to Ms Heard.

In court on Wednesday, 8 July, Sasha Wass QC, counsel for The Sun newspaper, asked Depp about the incident during which Ms Heard claimed he slapped her and kicked her in the back.

​Depp - who is most famous for his appearances as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five Pirates of the Caribbean films - denied assaulting Ms Heard or being out of control during the flight.

© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali Johnny Depp waves to fans as he arrives at the High Court in London

Ms Wass then read out a text message Depp had sent to his friend, actor Paul Bettany, in which Depp said he had taken “powders...half a bottle of whiskey. A thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of champers [champagne] on plane” and this had resulted in “blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting anyone who got near.''

Depp, 57, replied: "I may have done things that I have no memory of (but) I am certainly not a violent person, especially with women.''

​An audio clip of Depp making strange howling noises was played to the High Court in London on Wednesday, 8 July.

The plane "freakout" is one of 14 alleged incidents in which Ms Heard claims Depp was violent towards her between 2013 and 2016.

© Photo : Courtesy of Amber Heard Amber Heard took a photograph of her bruised arm. She claims Johnny Depp was violent towards her

In her witness statement Ms Heard said she often covertly recorded conversations "to remind Johnny of what he would do when using drugs and alcohol because he wouldn't remember, or deny what he had said."

A text message from Johnny Depp to Amber Heard's mother, Paige, October 2015 pic.twitter.com/tnQAv04349 — tralala (@tralalalumbum) July 8, 2020

​Depp has always denied the allegations, which were made during the couple’s 2016 divorce.

He is back in the witness box on Thursday, 9 July.

The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to last three weeks and Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are due to testify on his behalf.