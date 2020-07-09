Register
11:43 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on 8 July 2020. Her ex-husband Johnny Deep is suing The Sun newspaper.

    Amber Heard Recorded Johnny Depp ‘Freaking Out’ on Private Plane After Accusing Her of Affair

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/99/1079829949_0:22:2511:1435_1200x675_80_0_0_9497e33dcc281385e0e353c20abcda1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007091079837288-amber-heard-recorded-johnny-depp-freaking-out-on-private-plane-after-accusing-her-of-affair/

    In April 2018 The Sun newspaper wrote an article claiming US film star Johnny Depp had beaten his wife Amber Heard. Depp has always denied he committed he was guilty of domestic violence and is suing the paper’s owners in London.

    Actress Amber Heard recorded her husband Johnny Depp "freaking out" on a private plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles in 2014 after accusing her of having an affair with actor James Franco, the High Court in London has heard.

    Depp is suing News Group Newspapers - owned by Rupert Murdoch - and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article which claimed the actor was violent and abusive to Ms Heard.

    In court on Wednesday, 8 July, Sasha Wass QC, counsel for The Sun newspaper, asked Depp about the incident during which Ms Heard claimed he slapped her and kicked her in the back.

    ​Depp - who is most famous for his appearances as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five Pirates of the Caribbean films - denied assaulting Ms Heard or being out of control during the flight.

    Johnny Depp waves to fans as he arrives at the High Court in London, where he is bringing a libel suit against The Sun newspaper.
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Johnny Depp waves to fans as he arrives at the High Court in London

    Ms Wass then read out a text message Depp had sent to his friend, actor Paul Bettany, in which Depp said he had taken “powders...half a bottle of whiskey. A thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of champers [champagne] on plane” and this had resulted in “blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting anyone who got near.''

    Depp, 57, replied: "I may have done things that I have no memory of (but) I am certainly not a violent person, especially with women.''

    ​An audio clip of Depp making strange howling noises was played to the High Court in London on Wednesday, 8 July.

    The plane "freakout" is one of 14 alleged incidents in which Ms Heard claims Depp was violent towards her between 2013 and 2016.

    Amber Heard took a photograph of her bruised arm. She claims Johnny Depp was violent towards her. He denies it.
    © Photo : Courtesy of Amber Heard
    Amber Heard took a photograph of her bruised arm. She claims Johnny Depp was violent towards her

    In her witness statement Ms Heard said she often covertly recorded conversations "to remind Johnny of what he would do when using drugs and alcohol because he wouldn't remember, or deny what he had said."

    Depp is suing News Group Newspapers - owned by Rupert Murdoch - and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over an article which claimed the actor was violent and abusive to his film star wife Amber Heard.

    ​Depp has always denied the allegations, which were made during the couple’s 2016 divorce.

    He is back in the witness box on Thursday, 9 July.

    The trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to last three weeks and Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder are due to testify on his behalf.

    Tags:
    UK High Court, The Sun newspaper, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse